‘Large’ fire reported at homeless encampment in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A “large” fire was reported at a homeless encampment in San Francisco Thursday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire is at 501 Delancy Street at a homeless encampment located under a bridge.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

501 DELANCY STREET LARGE HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT FIRE UNDER THE BRIDGE/CATACOMBS UNDER STREET NO REPORTED INJURIES 18:25 pic.twitter.com/WdcjdfErgN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 17, 2020

