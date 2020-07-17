‘Large’ fire reported at homeless encampment in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A “large” fire was reported at a homeless encampment in San Francisco Thursday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire is at 501 Delancy Street at a homeless encampment located under a bridge.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

