‘Large’ fire reported at homeless encampment in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A “large” fire was reported at a homeless encampment in San Francisco Thursday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire is at 501 Delancy Street at a homeless encampment located under a bridge.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Check back for updates as this story is developing
