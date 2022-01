SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a house fire at an apparently abandoned home in San Jose.

The fire was reported around 8:50 a.m. near the intersection of W Virginia St and Almaden Ave, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The main body was knocked down and the fire is contained to the house.

The fire caused downed power lines and heavy smoke. Pacific Gas & Electric is responding. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.