Large illegal grow operation busted in Union City

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Union City Police have seized over five thousand marijuana plants after discovering an illegal grow operation.

On June 29 at around 1:18 a.m. and security guard noticed eight males exiting a commercial warehouse at Zwissig Way carrying garbage bags.

The security guard heard two loud pops while the suspects fled the area in multiple vehicles. Two bullets had struck the rear bumper and a tire of the security guard’s vehicle. The security guard was not injured.







After responding, police discovered a 15,000 square foot warehouse with 5,648 marijuana plants estimated to be valued between $7 million and $11 million.

The suspects are still at large with Union City police still actively investigating the incident.