Large, illegal sideshow in San Francisco caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Cell phone video captured a large illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday morning.

It happened at 6th and Harrison Streets just before 3 a.m.

San Francisco police say they haven’t made any arrests in this early morning sideshow.

While San Francisco and other cities in the Bay Area are trying to crack down on these dangerous sideshows, they’re still happening far too often.

The sideshow shut down the intersection, and spectator cars blocked traffic from moving in before police arrived, eventually dispersing the large crowd.

This comes almost a year after city leaders and police pledged to crack down on sideshows.

They even passed new legislation last fall that now allows vehicles involved to be impounded for up to 30 days, and said 15 additional city cameras are now used for surveillance of these activities.

In addition, San Francisco police formed a specialized stunt driving response unit.

Sideshows are a dangerous problem plaguing most of the Bay Area.

So far, the city of San Jose has taken the strictest approach to cracking down on these events.

In June of this year, San Jose became the first major city in the U.S. to also make it illegal to promote sideshows, whether on social media, phone, or word of mouth.

In 2019, city leaders made it illegal to be a spectator at a sideshow.

San Francisco police did not say whether or not anyone was hurt in this morning’s sideshow.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.