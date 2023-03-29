PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Are you missing a 200-pound pig? A large female pig was found by Pleasanton Police Department, and officers are hoping to reunite her with her owners.

The pig, nicknamed “Ham-rietta” by officers, was found near Dublin Canyon Road. She is salt-and-pepper colored with a dark patch on her snout.

‘Hamrietta’ with officers (Photo courtesy of Pleasanton Police Department)

Photos shared by the department show Hamrietta hamming it up for the camera while officers give her some pets. Police ask anyone with information about this pig to call 925-803-7040.