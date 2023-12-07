SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for suspects in connection to a theft at a LensCrafters on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said. The theft happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Union Square location at 685 Market St.

Witness said a group of juveniles entered the store and stole a “large quantity of merchandise,” according to SFPD. The suspects were able to escape before police arrived.

Officers were at the scene of a theft at LensCrafters in downtown San Francisco on Dec. 7 (Citizen App).

As of Thursday evening, no arrests have been made in connection to the theft. Citizen App video (above) from the scene shows SFPD officers investigating the theft.

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444.