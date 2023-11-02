(KRON) — A “large-scale” ID theft and forgery operation was uncovered by the Pleasanton Police Department last week as they assisted the United States Marshals Service in arresting a wanted fugitive at their Pleasanton home, authorities said Thursday. According to Pleasanton PD, the victims of the forgery operation are throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Police officers recovered two unregistered firearms, over a kilo of cocaine and around $3,000 in cash during the arrest, Pleasanton PD said.

The suspect was taken into custody.