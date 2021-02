SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A large sinkhole has forced closures near a San Francisco freeway Thursday afternoon.

The I-280 at 6th street off-ramp is closed due to a large sinkhole near the bottom of the elevated off-ramp.

Caltrans crews are on the way to the scene.

It’s unclear at this time when the off-ramp will reopen.

