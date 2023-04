NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A large tree fell down onto a Napa road Saturday morning. Crews are working to clear the roadway, according to Cal Fire.

Napa County Fire Department and Cal Fire are currently at the scene of a large tree that fell onto power lines and is currently blocking the northbound lane of Buhman Avenue near Congress Valley Road.

Cal Fire advises that delays are expected until the roadway is cleared.