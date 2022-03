SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large truck rolled over Thursday afternoon on I-80 while going eastbound in Solano County, the California Highway Patrol said.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities responded to the scene where the truck was flipped to its side.

The truck was going eastbound on I-80 towards the I-505 northbound ramp, CHP said.

Pictures posted by the CHP show the truck left some debris on the freeway.