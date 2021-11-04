Large water main break shuts down Highway 12 eastbound in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A large water main break has closed eastbound lanes on Highway 12 from Mission Blvd through Middle Rincon Rd in Santa Rosa early Thursday morning.
The Santa Rosa Police Department said westbound lanes are open.
Crews are working to repair both the pipeline and the damaged road as of 4:48 a.m.
Police suggest using the following alternate routes:
- Those traveling E/B Highway 12 at Mission Blvd can either turn northbound or southbound onto Mission Blvd from the intersection as an alternative route.
- Those turning northbound Mission Blvd can utilize an alternate route up to Montecito Blvd, a right turn onto E/B Montecito Blvd towards Calistoga Rd, and then a right turn onto southbound Calistoga Rd back towards Highway 12.
- Those making a southbound turn onto Mission Blvd from Highway 12 can utilize the alternate route by continuing on and then making a left hand turn onto eastbound Montgomery Dr. Travelers can continue along eastbound Montgomery Dr towards Melita Rd and back out onto Highway 12.