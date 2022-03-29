SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The AIDS Memorial Quilt was created 35 years ago to remember and honor people who died as a result of the AIDS pandemic.

The quilt is currently being kept in this office space here in San Leandro. It is cared for by people at the National AIDS Memorial.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt consists of 50,000 panels. The quilts have 110,000 names on all of the panels. The whole thing weighs roughly 54 tons, and it continues to grow.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been displayed publicly for about 10 years, but on Tuesday the organizers of the National AIDS Memorial say that the quilt will be brought out and placed in San Francisco in Golden Gate Park at the Robin Williams meadow, near the AIDS memorial grove, on June 11 and 12.

Organizers said they want to display the quilt to remind everyone that the AIDS pandemic is still happening, and that people are still dying from this disease.

“And it’s important to remember that there are too many names here and to many names that aren’t here,” John Cunningham, CEO of the National AIDS Memorial said.

“But we are committed as an organization and as a community to ensure that we remember the lives because when you look at these panels, they tell the story of a life lost, but they also showcase the love that developed that life,” he continued.

Now organizers today also put out a call for volunteers to help move the quilt and to help set it up, since the material is heavy.

Anyone out there who wants to add a name or a panel to the quilt, can reach them through their website which aidsmemorial.org.