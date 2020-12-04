Larkspur-Corte Madera School District testing students, staff for free

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Larkspur-Corte Madera School District is making free COVID-19 testing available to all students and staff on Friday.

The district calls it their Thanksgiving re-entry plan.

Before students went on break, the school system communicated to parents the importance of everyone doing their part to help keep the school open.

Now, they are taking an extra step by making sure the community knows whether they’re asymptomatic carriers of the virus or not.

Student testing is taking place at Town Park and San Clamente Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents will administer the test to their child or the person can conduct it on themselves.

Students in this school district have been back in school for five days a week for about seven weeks now.

The testing is not mandatory, but they are encouraging all students to sign up for a timeslot to take a test, and the students will be excused if they are getting tested during class.