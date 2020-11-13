Las Vegas campaign to attract remote workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — If you’re looking for a fresh new start, maybe in a new city — the city of Las Vegas is looking for you.

The city is looking to attract tech and remote workers to the city by informing them on things like the great weather and the affordable housing.

Ryan Smith, with the Economic and Urban Development Department, joined KRONon Thursday to discuss more about the campaign.

Smith says the idea was birthed pre-pandemic when they were seeing a lot of people who wanted to leave the high tech environment in California cities and move to places where they could have a better quality of life.

You can watch the full interview above.

Be sure to download the KRONon app for 24/7 news coverage.