(BCN) — A Las Vegas man was arrested Friday on suspicion of setting a window on fire at a Pacifica classroom, then breaking the window to get into the classroom and stealing numerous items, police said.

The case began Wednesday when police responded to the school on the 900 block of Oceana Boulevard to investigate a possible burglary. The officers determined that someone had entered the campus during the early morning hours, set fire to the classroom window, broke the window, stole items and fled, according to police.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident and distributed it among officers in hopes of tracking down the suspect, police said. On Friday, a school employee who had seen the video saw the suspect in the area of the Manor Plaza Shopping Center and called police, according to police.

Officers tracked down the suspect crossing state Highway 1 via the pedestrian overcrossing south of Manor Drive. When he saw officers closing in, the suspect tried to flee, but the 26-year-old man was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of arson, burglary and possession of stolen property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444 and reference Case No. 23-1292.

