Lassen Fire reaches 90% containment in Marin County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Marin County Fire on Twitter)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire that broke out on Wednesday has reached 90% containment, Marin County Fire said in its last update.

The cause of the 44-acre fire is still under investigation. On Thursday, fire crews are on the scene to continue mop-up, the fire department said.

All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for the impacted area around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire, the Lassen Fire started off of Mt. Lassen Drive and Idylberry Road, near Lucas Valley in Marin County.

