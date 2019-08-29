Last call for Mission Pie

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Another San Francisco favorite is closing its doors this week.

Mission Pie in the Mission District is closing up shop because the owners simply can’t afford to stay open anymore.

Mission Pie opened in 2007.

According to the owner, the cost of operating the bakery has increased substantially in the last 5 years.

She says as a result, revenue has decreased and they are now losing money.

Mission Pie’s customers say they’re sad to see it go.

Its last day of operation will be Sunday, Sept. 1.

Latest News Headlines: