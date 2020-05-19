Last call: Specialty’s closing all shops today after 33 years in business

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – After 33 years and countless giant cookies, Specialty’s Cafe and Bakery is closing all 50 of its shops Tuesday due to a decline in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started right here in San Francisco’s Financial District.

Once people in the Bay Area heard about Specialty’s closing down, they were scrambling to get their last giant cookie and deli sandwich.

The company says they will be refunding any orders placed after today.

Two entrepreneurs, Dawn and Craig Saxton, opened it up in 1987, ran it and expanded it for 27 years before selling it to Mexico-based company called FEMSA.

Specialty’s is now headquartered in Pleasanton and after starting out in FiDi – it expanded to locations all over the Bay area and even to Washington and Illinois.

But it’s been a difficult time for everyone, but it looks like these pandemic financial struggles will not allow Specialty’s Cafe to survive.

I’m still trying to see which locations will be open today for pickup in pursuit of one last giant cookie!

I’ll let you know when I’m successful in the Bay Area…so you can get one too.

