Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Last day for cars to drive down San Francisco’s Market Street

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today is the last day that you can drive up and down a section of Market Street in San Francisco.

Cars will be banned starting Wednesday, Jan. 29 down Market from Steuart Street to Van Ness Avenue westbound and from Main Street to 10th Street eastbound.

It’s all part of a multi-million dollar Better Market Street project, which aims to make the area safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The ban applies to all private cars including Uber and Lyft vehicles.

Signs will be posted and all drivers will be expected to comply.

If you don’t, you will be issued about a $250 ticket and it will be considered a moving violation, which will register with your insurance.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News