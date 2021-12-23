Last-minute holiday shoppers flock San Jose streets

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The countdown to Christmas is on, and it’s down to the wire for last minute shoppers.

Shoppers flooded out of Valley Fair Mall in San Jose and headed to Santana Row across the street.

Some shoppers waited to buy Christmas gifts until the last minute.

Over the last few weeks, shoppers and business owners have been on edge in the Bay Area after organized mass retail thefts that made national headlines.

The Lululemon store in Santana Row was among multiple businesses that were hit by thieves last month.

San Jose police say a group of people went inside the store and ran away with merchandise.

Just days before Christmas, officers patrolled the area.

However, shoppers didn’t seem to worry and were concerned about something else.