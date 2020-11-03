Last minute voting in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County, Calif. (KRON) – The record for voter turnout in Santa Clara County is 86%, which was back in 2008 when approximately 678,000 ballots were cast.

With more than a million ballots mailed out to voters, it seems a safe bet that the record is indeed going to fall.

“About 60% have been returned already. Our voters are familiar with the voting process. They did this in March. I think everyone is excited,” said Evelyn Mendez with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

Since last Friday, another 130,000 ballots have been returned, many of them dropped off in person. of just over a million ballots mailed out to voters, roughly 617,000 have now been returned. since Saturday, when one hundred vote centers opened across the county, another 14,000 people cast their ballots in person.

The early voting means the folks doing all the processing and counting of those ballots have had a bit of a head start. That should help the registrar make available some significant results by the time the polls close at 8 pm Tuesday.

So far, the number of ballots returned is twice what it was this time four years ago amid obvious enthusiasm for the people to be heard.

“Now people are starting realize how important voting is,” said voter Russ Battaglia.

“We wanna make sure that our voices are heard. And it’s not clear. It’s a very close election, and it’s very divided, so it’s really important that we get out and vote,” said voter Christopher Frey.

Another record sure to fall is the 724,000 votes cast in the last presidential election back in 2016.

Those missing the October 19th deadline to register to vote can still show up and request a conditional ballot.

For those voting at the last minute, be advised you must be in line no later than eight pm.

“If we have to cut the line off at 8, and it takes until 1:00 in the morning, you’re still gonna be able to vote. Just get in line by 8:00 pm,” said Evelyn.

