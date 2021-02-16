Where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The last of three new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Sonoma County is opening on Tuesday.

The Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall clinic will be able to vaccinate 300 people per day, the county said. It’s opening in partnership with the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center.

The other two new vaccination clinics also can each vaccinate 300 people per day. They are located at: Fitness Center at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College and the Huerta Gym in Windsor. All are appointment-only.

Before you try for an appointment, be sure you qualify. These three clinics are meant to serve only county residents who are at least 70 years or older.

Sonoma County also supports four other vaccination sites. For a full list of where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sonoma County, click here.