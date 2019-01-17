Last round of stormy weather hits Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The last Pacific storm in a weeklong series is expected to douse an already-soaked California and forecasters say the state is still at risk for dangerous mudslides in burn areas and blizzards in the high Sierras.
Southern California hillsides scarred by last year's massive wildfires have held up through days of rain but a final downpour is predicted Thursday.
Meanwhile, Northern California was hard-hit Wednesday. Authorities say a homeless man in Oakland died when a tree branch fell on him, possibly as he sought shelter from the rain.
Tens of thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers were left without power as the weather downed electrical lines.
Forecasters say the state should begin drying out Friday.
