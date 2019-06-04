Last school week for students, but New Haven teachers strike continues

UNION CITY (KRON) - The New Haven teachers strike is stretching into its third week.

The New Haven School District and teachers association will meet again Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. to negotiate a deal.

For students, this is the last week for seniors and they need to take their finals.

But with the ongoing strike, that is in jeopardy as time is running out.

The district has already said it won't extend the school year because schools are technically open, but most of the 11,000 students in the school district are not showing up.

The teachers started the strike on May 20, demanding a 10% pay raise.

That dropped to 7% and now they are willing to accept 6% over two years.

The school district is offering a one-time 3% pay raise and 1% pay raise to the salary schedule.

The teachers will be holding a news conference at 7:30 a.m.

