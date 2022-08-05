SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The latest performance at this year’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. Whether you’re going to see Green Day, SZA, Post Malone, or any of the other final acts, you might be looking for a late-night bite afterwards.
Here are the closest late-night food and dessert spots that within walking distance and/or short bus ride of the festival gates at Golden Gate Park (Main Gate: JFK Drive & 30th Avenue and South Gate: Middle Drive West & Metson Road).
The following spots will be open until at least midnight:
Bars
- Chug Pub
- Open until midnight
- 1849 Lincoln Way
- Durty Nelly’s
- Open until 2 a.m.
- 2328 Irving Street
- The Sage & Drifter
- Open until 2 a.m.
- 1368 Irving Street
Pizza
- SF Hole in the Wall Pizza
- Open until 12:45 a.m.
- 1825 Irving Street
- Seniores Pizza
- Open until 3 a.m.
- 2415 19th Avenue, roughly 2.5 miles away from festival
- (Need to take a rideshare or a 25-minute MUNI bus ride)
- Domino’s Pizza
- Open until 1 a.m.
- 5200 Geary Blvd
- roughly 2-mile drive northeast of Golden Gate Park
- 3116 Noriega Street
- could take 29 MUNI bus from stop on Lincoln Way & 33rd Ave. then get off on Sunset Blvd & Noriega St.
Chinese Food
- Wok Station
- Open until 1 a.m.
- 2154 Irving Street
- Oriental Seafood Restaurant
- Open until 1:30 a.m.
- 2520 Noriega Street
Boba
- Quickly
- Open until 1 a.m.
- 2116 Irving Street
The Outside Lands festival will be at Golden Gate Park Friday until Sunday (Aug. 5-7).