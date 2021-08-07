Latest COVID surge impacting Bay Area businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The surge in COVID-19 cases is causing so called breakthrough cases, which is when someone who is vaccinated contracts the virus.

The problem is now starting to impact a number of businesses.

Some owners are now shutting their doors after vaccinated workers have been exposed.

We are hearing about it a lot all over the Bay Area, and business owners said it’s a total loss especially for small businesses.

But the big picture is the highly transmissible delta variant is in the community.

Two San Francisco restaurants are the latest to temporarily close after confirmed COVID cases among staff.

The businesses report staff has been fully vaccinated but are coming down with COVID breakthrough cases..

That’s why public health officials changed health orders from a mask to vaccine mandate.

Oakland resident Janie Radler is recovering from the delta variant.

“I can’t taste or smell hardly at all still. I still get headaches,” Janie Radler said. “I’m just way more tired than I ever was before.”

Radler is fully vaccinated and says she contracted the virus at home.

“I got it from my girlfriend who we confirmed she had it and then about two days after she started showing symptoms I started showing symptoms as well,” she said. “We live together so it was kind of inevitable because we are both fully vaccinated that it must have been a common cold and then it was too late at that point.”

Radler does not work in the restaurant industry where breakthrough cases appear to be impacting business, but she says having to take off work to recover was financially challenging.

Several Bay Area counties have reinstated the indoor mask mandate indefinitely.