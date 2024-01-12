(KRON) – Laurel Elementary School in Oakland announced the loss of a fourth-grade teacher, Johnwilly Enyinnaya Osuji, who passed away in November.

Many of Osuji’s students said his classroom was a place of “joy and laughter.”

“Mr. Osuji loved to dance and would always show us new dance moves. He was also funny,” said student Yvette Maldonado. Another student, Cartier Hunter, shared, “Mr. Osuji was joyful and always helpful. He loved to play basketball and could dunk. He also loved to dance in the classroom.” Student Aaliyah Ferrer praised Osuji’s basketball skills saying, “My teacher played fair, he was like an NBA player. We will all miss him.”

Johnwilly Enyinnaya Osuji

Student Sharon Li penned a letter to Mr. Osuji’s parents. “My teacher was really supportive. He would always encourage us to never give up! He was caring and helped people. He would always check in with us during work, and he loved to dance and sing.”

Osuji was born in Chicago and grew up in Chino Hills near Los Angeles and Nigeria. He was the first African American Associated Student President at Fullerton Community College. He later transferred to U.C. Davis, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Arts. Osuji later received a Master’s degree in education at the former Mills College. He began teaching in 2016.