Law enforcement agencies prepare for possible weekend demonstrations across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area are preparing for potential violence during weekend protests leading up to Inauguration Day.

This comes the week after the U.S. Capitol riot broke out.

Oakland Police Department, Redwood City Police Department, and San Francisco are some of the agencies that have released information regarding how they are preparing.

Oakland Police Department

The Oakland police posted to Twitter on Friday stating that they are not aware of any planned demonstrations at this time.

Here is the statement they posted:

“Currently, the Oakland Police Department does not have any information that suggests any planned demonstration occurring in Oakland. We are in constant contact with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. We are always ready to respond if needed.”

Redwood City Police Department

The Redwood City police released this statement on Friday:

“In light of the events in the Capitol last week and with Inauguration Day just a week away, the Redwood City Police Department has been working with our law enforcement partners and is actively monitoring developments at the local, state, and federal level. The department is making plans to ensure we are adequately staffed and equipped to respond to any spontaneous demonstrations that may develop in Redwood City or to assist our partner law enforcement agencies in the event they request mutual aid assistance. As always, our fundamental goal remains to ensure the safety of our community and to protect the lawful exercise of constitutionally guaranteed rights.”

FBI San Francisco

FBI San Francisco also released a statement stating they are ‘not aware of any specific, credible threats to the public safety in the Bay Area.’

A video of Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair was shared to help the public know how to report any suspicious activity. CLICK HERE to watch the video.

Here is the full statement that the FBI released: