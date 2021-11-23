Law enforcement challenged by recent retail thefts in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s not just San Francisco — All corners of the Bay Area have been hit by what amounts to organized crime.

Amid worries the brazen crimes will put a chill on holiday shopping, law enforcement may be looking into conspiracy charges as a way to stop the madness.

Around the corner from where thieves ransacked Lululemon on Sunday at Santana Row, Vintage Wine Merchants and other shops have their guard up.

They are worried customers might fear getting caught up in the violence and stay away, says owner Harry Fong.

In response to the recent rash of organized shop-lifting, law enforcement is looking at a regional approach but has its work cut out for it, says former prosecutor and legal analyst Steven Clark.

To get around a state law that treats thefts up to $950 as a misdemeanor, prosecutors may have to raise the stakes by alleging the well-organized thefts amount to felony conspiracy and send a strong message, says Clark.

One Santana Row merchant tells KRON4 that management has pledged extra private security and regular visits by police.

Another says these are criminal street gangs and should be treated as such. There is not a moment to lose as the all-important holiday shopping season is already underway.