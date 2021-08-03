Lawmakers consider requiring proof of vaccination to eat indoors in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Right now, those who eat indoors are not required to show proof of vaccination, but the surge of the delta variant has some local and state lawmakers considering it.

“We have to get control of this pandemic and the best tool we have to control this virus is the vaccine,” Supervisor Matt Haney said.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says he would support a vaccination requirement in San Francisco and the surrounding counties for those entering restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues at least on a temporary basis.

“People have the right to make decisions about their body but don’t have the right to put others at risk and people unvaccinated are largely the ones spreading this virus and so you don’t have the right not to get vaccinated and then enter a restaurant with other people and potentially get them sick that is not something you have the right to do,” Haney said.

“This is the type of shift we need to make here in California,” Buffy Wicks said.

East Bay State Assembly Member Buffy Wicks agrees, saying she is looking to see is there can be state legislation mandating this.

“I don’t want to go back to where we were with schools shut and businesses shutdown and so we need to do everything we can do to combat that which means requiring proof of vaccination,” Wicks said.

“I think with delta we have to start thinking about the community as we see hospitalizations increase and our resources get used again,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the number of those fully vaccinated is not nearly enough with delta variant. He says an indoor vaccine mandate could change that.

“We do have some evidence in Europe and specifically France when they did a similar requirement a million went out to get their shot on the first day and millions afterward,” Chin-Hong said.

San Francisco’s Public Health director says some businesses are already requiring vaccinations.

He says the city and county of San Francisco are exploring whether a mandate is needed.