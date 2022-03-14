BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Lawmakers have voted in favor of a bill on Monday to ensure that students will not be blocked from attending UC Berkeley.

With the Senate’s approval, it now has to be approved and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

This bill would allow about 2,600 freshman admission slots to be restored that were removed by a judge.

Just two weeks ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the school — one of the nation’s top public universities — to reduce its enrollment because it said the college had failed to comply with a state law that requires them to consider how adding more students would affect the environment.

Below are statements released from schools officials, as well as lawmakers:

Today’s action by the state Legislature affirms the University of California’s obligations under CEQA while also safeguarding the bright futures of thousands of hardworking prospective UC Berkeley students. The University shares our campus neighbors’ desire to undertake growth in a way that respects the surrounding community and mitigates impacts on the environment. We believe this bill provides a clearer, more transparent and more predictable process for analyzing and managing the environmental impact of campus populations under CEQA while also ensuring students are not harmed because of ongoing policy disagreements. The University is deeply grateful for the leadership of Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Budget Committee Chairs Senator Nancy Skinner and Assemblymember Phil Ting in swiftly moving this legislation forward. Their leadership has been essential to our ability to make admission offers to a full class of deserving students in the months ahead. University of California President Michael V. Drake

On behalf of the thousands of students who will benefit from today’s vote, I want to thank California’s legislators for their quick and effective response. At Berkeley we are, and will remain, committed to continuing our efforts to address a student housing crisis through new construction of below market housing. We look forward to working in close, constructive collaboration with our partners in Sacramento in order to advance our shared interest in providing California students with an exceptional experience and education. UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ

“The NIMBY lawsuit that led to an arbitrary UC Berkeley enrollment cap will make it harder for thousands of California young people to get an education and enter the middle class. The triage legislation we passed today will solve that immediate problem. But it’s not enough just to solve this immediate problem; we need to ask ourselves how we got here. What happened at UC Berkeley happens every day in the state of California. Not in ways that generate national headlines, but in much smaller ways that deeply harm our state. In many ways, CEQA is the law that swallowed California. In addition to CEQA being used to arbitrarily cap UC enrollment, CEQA has been used to stop or delay bike lanes. It’s been used to stop or delay trains and other public transportation. It’s been used to stop clean energy projects. It’s been used to stop apartment buildings right next to major train stations. What do all of those projects have in common? They’re all good for the environment. They all help reverse carbon emissions. And yet CEQA is regularly used to stop or delay climate-friendly projects. CEQA is an important law. I don’t agree with the people who think it needs to be repealed. But I do agree that it needs to be changed so it actually achieves climate action rather than impeding climate action by giving anyone with enough money to hire a lawyer the power to delay or kill environmentally sustainable projects. When it comes to CEQA, this UC Berkeley trainwreck isn’t a bug. It’s a feature.” Senator Scott Wiener

“Today, the Legislature acted unanimously and passed SB 118, upholding our longstanding priority to provide more students, not fewer, the life-changing benefit of higher education. Students were never intended to be considered pollution. SB 118 ensures that California environmental law does not treat student enrollment differently than the any other activity in our UC, CSU, or Community College long-range development plans.” Senator Nancy Skinner

The Associated Press contributed to this report.