SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lawmakers are reacting to the United States Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had protected a woman’s right to choose an abortion nationwide.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) issued a statement that today’s decision is the achievement of “the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”

“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” Pelosi stated. “With Roe now out of their way, radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom.”

Pelosi warned that congressional Republicans “are plotting a nationwide abortion ban.”

“In the states, Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care,” Pelosi continued. “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) stated that “today is a dark day for our country.”

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative majority on this Supreme Court has declared that women no longer have the right to control their own bodies,” Feinstein stated. “This decision is an outrage for the women of this nation and will have catastrophic consequences for generations.”

Feinstein continued that “Make no mistake, some women will die because of this decision – whether through unsafe and unregulated abortions, a lack of access to medically necessary lifesaving abortions, or suicide. I remember those dark days, passing a plate in college to collect money for a classmate to go to Mexico for an abortion. This court has returned us to that shameful past.”

Feinstein called on Congress to codify the right to choose abortion, as did

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a lengthy statement of his own in conjunction with the governors of Oregon and Washington state.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear – they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history’. They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies, when women had to seek care in the shadows and at great danger, when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitols. This is not the America we know – and it’s not the California way,” Newsom stated. “California has banded together with Oregon and Washington to stand up for women, and to protect access to reproductive health care. We will not sit on the sidelines and allow patients who seek reproductive care in our states or the doctors that provide that care to be intimidated with criminal prosecution. We refuse to go back and we will fight like hell to protect our rights and our values.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the decision “devastating.”

“San Francisco has proudly served for generations as a place that respects fundamental civil rights, including a women’s right to choose,” Breed states. “The ramifications from this Supreme Court ruling on public health, poverty, and so many downstream consequences have yet to be seen, but right now, women are scared about what this means for them, for their daughters, for all of us. San Francisco cannot correct national policy, but we can ensure that those in in this city are safe from anyone who want to criminalize medical care and that we are working with the entire Bay Area to prepare for any impacts of this decision.”

The San Francisco Department of the Status of Women “has identified next steps San Francisco will take to both prepare for any influx of people traveling from out-of-state as well as minimize the harm from this ruling,” a city press release states, adding that the department:

has begun coordinating providers, advocacy organizations and government agencies to better understand the services that are available in the region, and what’s needed,

has begun measuring the capacity of abortion care services locally, and

is distributing $250,000 in emergency grants for local organizations for immediate capacity building.

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Vallejo) told KRON4 that “the message is loud and clear: elections have consequences. We can’t agonize, we have to organize. We have to make sure we put people in office who make appointments that align with the values of the American people. In our home state of California we are fortunate the governor and the state legislature have acted to support women and their reproductive decisions.”

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Davis) told KRON4 that “this Roe v. Wade elimination and the protections for women, the privacy available to them, that’s gone as far as the Supreme Court is concerned.”

“We’re waking up in a different world,” Garamendi, saying that California is going to pass an amendment codifying the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) told KRON4 that the decision harkens back to a time when “women were second-class citizens.”

“It’s just disgusting,” Wiener said.

“They want to allow states to ban contraception,” Wiener said. “Imagine that: a state passing laws against contraception. That’s how off the rails this court is.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) hailed the decision in a tweet.

“Today the Supreme Court correctly returned the power to regulate abortion to the states,” he stated. “I will soon introduce a proposal to support mothers and their babies so that every child has a real opportunity to pursue the promise of America.”

Former President Barack Obama tweeted “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

When asked about his role in today’s decision, considering that he selected three Supreme Court justices, former President Donald Trump told Fox News that “God made the decision.”

“This is following the Constitution and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump said. “I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in an interview with Breitbart, called for laws banning abortion nationwide.

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions,” Pence stated. “Having been given this second chance for life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.