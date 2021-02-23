Iconic San Francisco poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, author Lawrence Ferlinghetti reads a poem after he was awarded the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community at the National Book Awards in New York. Ferlinghetti, one of the last links to the early days of the Beat poetry movement, never doubted the artistry of Bob Dylan or his worthiness of the Nobel prize. Ferlinghetti said that decades ago he had hoped the singer-songwriter would release his material in print form. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Poet, publisher and bookseller Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who helped launch and perpetuate the Beat movement, has died. He was 101.

Ferlinghetti died at his San Francisco home Monday, his son Lorenzo Ferlinghetti told The Associated Press Tuesday.

Ferlinghetti was known for his City Lights bookstore in San Francisco, an essential meeting place for the Beats and other bohemians in the 1950s and beyond.

Its publishing arm released books by Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs and many others. The most famous release was Ginsberg’s anthemic poem, “Howl.” It led to a 1957 obscenity trial that broke new ground for freedom of expression.