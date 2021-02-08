Lawsuit against SF school board, district over reopening plan moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Monday the lawsuit against the San Francisco Board of Education and the San Francisco Unified School District over its reopening plan is moving forward.

In a statement, Herrera alleges the school board and district’s reopening plan is “woefully inadequate and doesn’t meet the basic requirements set by the state.”

This comes after the district had reached an agreement with labor unions on reopening this week based on waves.

First announced last week, the lawsuit seeks a court order directing the school district to prepare to offer in-person instruction now that it is possible to do so safely.

“The school district and its independently elected leadership have already squandered months of opportunity to develop a real plan as required by state law.” City attorney dennis herrera

Herrera will file a motion on Feb. 11, 2021 asking the court to issue an emergency court order. If granted, the order would compel the district to act at that point, before the final outcome of the case.

“Various public schools in Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Napa counties have all figured it out,” Herrera said. “Private and parochial schools in San Francisco have figured it out. In-person instruction needs to be the Board of Education’s singular focus — not renaming schools that are empty, or changing admission policies when teachers aren’t in classrooms. It’s unfortunate we have to take them to court to get it figured out, but enough is enough.”