SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against the San Francisco Unified School District on Friday, alleging that a former athletic director sexually abused students. The lawsuit stated that former George Washington High School Athletic Director Lawrence Young-Yet Chan had sex with the plaintiff in several areas of the school.

The lawsuit also said that Chan was allowed to “quietly resign” from his position. The lawsuit cited a lack of supervision, permitting Chan to abuse the students.

“He was totally unsupervised,” Attorney Lauren Cerri said. “The school district had an obligation to provide Jane (Doe) with a safe learning environment but failed her.”

The lawsuit said that Chan repeatedly sexually abused the victim, who is listed as Jane Doe, from 2012 to 2016 while she was a minor. The abuses, which included sex and oral sex, took place in places such as the locker room, the gym stairwell, the student government classroom, and Chan’s office, according to the lawsuit.

Chan requested that the victim’s teacher allowed her to leave class and come to his office, per the lawsuit. He then took her to the football locker room, sexually assaulted her, and sent her back to class.

“One of her teachers thought it was odd when Chan asked the teacher to excuse Jane Doe from class and send her to his office,” Cerri said. “But he allowed it to happen and didn’t report Chan’s behavior to anyone.”

The lawsuit also said that Chan “exhibited grooming behaviors” towards juvenile student-athletes. It said that he bought them lunch, allowed them to drive his car, bought them gifts, and stretched their bodies on school grounds.

The victim told a counselor about Chan after she graduated, the lawsuit says. SFUSD allowed Chan to “quietly resign” after it learned of the abuse.

SFUSD sent KRON4 the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“SFUSD takes allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse very seriously. When these claims were reported to SFUSD, we immediately launched an investigation and placed the employee on leave. Throughout the investigation, the District fully cooperated with law enforcement.

The person has not been employed with SFUSD since August 30, 2017. Per district protocol, this employee – like all volunteers and staff – had undergone fingerprinting and a criminal background check.”