OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Another hurdle for the Howard Terminal — A lawsuit that claims certain protocols were not followed with the project’s environmental impact report.
The East Oakland Stadium Alliance, which wants the A’s to build a park at the existing coliseum site, is among the entities suing the team and the city of Oakland.
Shipping, steel and port groups are also suing.
A spokesman for the East Oakland Stadium Alliance says the A’s and city did not adequately disclose the negative effects the project will have on the existing waterfront operations and surrounding areas, among other things.
A’s President Dave Kaval rejects those claims and says the new ballpark would be better for the environment and people in the Bay Area.
The East Oakland Stadium Alliance released the following statement:
“The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) certified by the City of Oakland for the Oakland A’s’ proposed project at Howard Terminal did not adequately disclose, analyze, or mitigate all of the significant adverse impacts this massive and disruptive redevelopment on the working waterfront will cause. Every EIR is required to provide an objective and thorough analysis of impacts, alternatives, and mitigation measures under California law, but the City’s EIR and environmental process failed to meet this mandate. The A’s proposal to build a stadium and luxury condominiums, office and retail development will cause major disruptions and impacts to both the surrounding community and the operations of the Port, yet the EIR did not fully address these concerns or mitigate these well-known issues. It also failed to accurately compare the Oakland Coliseum site as an alternative which would have far less adverse effects. It is simply not proper to ignore or defer analysis or mitigation of so many of the significant impacts identified in the more than 400 comments submitted by community and supply chain stakeholders, and as a result our only alternative is to pursue legal recourse.”Mike Jacob — East Oakland Stadium Alliance