OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Another hurdle for the Howard Terminal — A lawsuit that claims certain protocols were not followed with the project’s environmental impact report.

The East Oakland Stadium Alliance, which wants the A’s to build a park at the existing coliseum site, is among the entities suing the team and the city of Oakland.

Shipping, steel and port groups are also suing.

A spokesman for the East Oakland Stadium Alliance says the A’s and city did not adequately disclose the negative effects the project will have on the existing waterfront operations and surrounding areas, among other things.

A’s President Dave Kaval rejects those claims and says the new ballpark would be better for the environment and people in the Bay Area.

The East Oakland Stadium Alliance released the following statement: