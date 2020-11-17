Lawsuit filed against PG&E over 2019 Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – Sonoma County, the town of Windsor, and the cities of Cloverdale, Healdsburg, and Santa Rosa filed a lawsuit against PG&E on Tuesday, alleging that the utility company’s equipment caused the 2019 Kincade Fire.

The fire started in October 2019 and burned nearly 78,000 acres over 13 days, destroying 374 structures, damaging 60 more and causing four injuries.

A Cal Fire investigation completed in July found that PG&E’s power lines located northeast of Geyserville ignited the fire, which was exacerbated by dry vegetation, strong winds, low humidity and hot temperatures.

Cal Fire investigators then sent the report’s findings to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to choose whether to press charges.

The lawsuit alleges that PG&E should be legally responsible for the fire and the resulting injuries and damage to public resources such as land, roads and environmental resources.

The lawsuit was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, according to the county.