(KRON) – A former St. Mary’s College of California student is accusing school officials of negligence, covering up a rape on campus, and victim-shaming her as a “bad girl.”

The woman, identified in a new civil lawsuit as “Jane Doe,” said she was a freshman at St. Mary’s College when she was raped by another student in September of 2000. Her roommate drove her to a hospital and police were alerted.

According to the lawsuit, then-college president Brother Craig Franz chastised the rape victim for drinking and “having sex,” both which broke St. Mary’s rules. The small Catholic school is located in the town of Moraga in Contra Costa County.

Franz warned Jane Doe that breaking rules would put her full scholarship on the line and he pressured her to stop cooperating with police for the investigation, the lawsuit claims. Franz also allegedly insisted that the victim allow the school to handle the investigation, not the police. She complied out of fear, the suit states.

Attorney Jessica Dayton said, “The administration at St. Mary’s College actively worked to cover up sexual assaults on campus.”

During the school year, a St. Mary’s professor periodically followed Jane Doe around campus, looked into her dorm room through a window, and repeatedly called her a “bad girl,” according to the lawsuit.

The professor was on the school’s Disciplinary Hearing Board, which held a hearing on Jane Doe’s sexual assault accusations. The Disciplinary Hearing Board concluded that Jane Doe’s rapist committed sexual assault. The victim was also deemed guilty of drinking and “having sex,” the board decided.

Neither student was removed from the school, the lawsuit states. The perpetrator was not given any disciplinary repercussions for his conduct, despite the board’s findings. Jane Doe claims she was forbidden from talking about what happened to her.

“This result left Jane Doe feeling manipulated, retraumatized, shamed, and scared,” her attorneys wrote.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported that Franz resigned from St. Mary’s of California after problems with $121 million in phony pledges and accusations of underreporting sexual assaults. In 2005, Franz became president of St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. Franz resigned in 2006 for engaging in “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a student while he was president of St. Mary’s in California two years prior.

Saint Mary’s officials reportedly said, “The investigation determined that Brother Craig (Franz) had engaged in behavior totally inappropriate for a Christian Brother and college president and inconsistent with our values and traditions.”

Jane Doe’s attorneys told KRON4, “This is the same Brother Franz who scolded Jane Doe for breaking the rules on alcohol and sex and who threatened her scholarship should she continue to pursue criminal charges.”

The lawsuit was filed against St. Mary’s College of California on Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court.

Saint Mary’s College asserts that it made improvements over the past two decades to support and protect victims of sexual misconduct.

College officials wrote in a statement to KRON4, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students. The College takes the former student’s allegations seriously. Since 2000, Saint Mary’s has continued to make improvements to better support and protect students who have been victims of sexual misconduct. The College is committed to advocating for its students and has implemented a multitude of changes in assisting them.”

The new lawsuit was filed under AB2777, a California Code of Civil Procedure that opens a one-year window for survivors to bring sexual assault legal action against businesses and public entities that engaged in covering up claims and evidence of sexual assault.