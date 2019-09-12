Lawsuit to be filed against Walnut Creek after fatal police shooting

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Prominent civil rights attorney John Burris is filing a lawsuit against the city of Walnut Creek and five police officers after a fatal police shooting.

The lawsuit is expected to be announced later Thursday morning.

The lawsuit claims that officers shot 23-year-old Miles Hall even though they knew he needed mental health care.

Burris says that Hall’s family had been working with a police mental health resource officer to get Hall help.

The shooting happened back on June 2.

Hall, who was carrying a metal pry bar, ran at police officers and officers responded by firing beanbag rounds at him.

But when that didn’t work, they opened fire.

The city has not commented on the lawsuit.

