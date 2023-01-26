SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is stepping up its efforts the address hate crimes and violent crimes and to help victims get the assistance they need.

The city announced Thursday a new effort to help the victims of violent and hate crimes. SF says it has been working to create what they are calling a unified protocol.

Basically, the city wants to make it easier for the victims of violent crime and hate crimes to report those crimes, get help and learn what city resources are available to them. City officials also want to make these services available in a variety of different languages.

The mayor’s office, the police department and the District Attorney’s Office are hoping these changes will make a difference by encouraging victims to speak up.

“The work we do here will hopefully be a model in how we address violence, how we take care of our victims, how we think about addressing the mental health of our communities to make sure that we are safe,” said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

“That there is a coordinated response to get to the bottom of the situation, so people are held accountable, and victims feel as though justice was served and they get the supportive services they need to feel safe in San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said.

Now, the city is also going to host a summit on hate crimes next month. They want to bring together people from the city’s many different communities to try to come up with some new ideas to confront hate crimes and help people.