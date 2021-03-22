Leaders push for ‘Zero-Tolerance Hate Zone’ policy in San Mateo County

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – In response to crime against the Asian community, a “Zero-Tolerance Hate Zone” plan is now in the works in San Mateo County.

All of these crimes have been horrific and this proposal is designed to take a stand against these rising attacks.

Asian-American community organizations say this is long overdue and their voices need to be heard.

This attack and robbery in Daly City is just one of many violent crimes committed against Bay Area Asian-Americans over the past year.

A new proposal in San Mateo County aims to deter this kind of hate.

“They have to do something. They have to start respecting AAPI,” Faith Bautista said.

Faith Bautista is the CEO of the National Asian American Coalition, headquartered in Daly City.

The non-profit organization advocates for success for Asian Americans, a community Bautista says is often the invisible “minority,” but is now, unfortunately, being seen because of violence.

“Asians deserve recognition. Well deserved. Why do we have to wait until people have to die? Why do we have to wait until they’re beaten to death?” Bautista said.

Through a “Zero-Tolerance Hate Zone,” county Supervisor David Canepa would like to see perpetrators of racist attacks be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The latest census data shows more than 30% of San Mateo County’s population is of Asian descent.

In Daly City, that number nearly doubles to 58%.

Speaking about the possible legislation Canepa says:

“We can no longer just sit back and listen to our Asian American friends and neighbors tell these continuing stories of being victims of violent, racist hate crimes. No one should be afraid to leave their own home because of the color of their skin. Racism is the true virus.”

“Zero tolerance for hate should be everywhere,” Mayor Juslyn Manalo said.

Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo is in support of Canepa’s plan.

The mayor is also setting up her city’s own community watch along with Grassroots partners called “Saint x Sentinel.”

The patrol will focus on protecting people within the community, especially the older population.

Bautista is pleading with the community to let go of the hate.

“Let’s love one another. We’re all immigrants here. We’re all immigrants and we deserve to be in this country. We deserve to be on the peninsula. Treat us well. We’re your neighbors,” Bautista said.

Canepa will be putting forth the proposal tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Canepa says this zone will run from Daly City to Menlo Park.