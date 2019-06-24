Leaders will soon vote on e-cigarette ban in SF

This week San Francisco could become the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes.

City leaders are expected to make a final decision on Tuesday.

Leaders say this is a major effort to crack down on youth vaping.

But opponents of the proposition say it wouldn’t effectively address the problem.

