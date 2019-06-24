Leaders will soon vote on e-cigarette ban in SF

This week San Francisco could become the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes.
City leaders are expected to make a final decision on Tuesday.
Leaders say this is a major effort to crack down on youth vaping.
But opponents of the proposition say it wouldn’t effectively address the problem.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- CALIFORNIA GAS TAX TO INCREASE JULY 1
- PRIDE FLAG FLIES AT STATE CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY
- JIMMY BUFFET FANS GET MYSTERIOUSLY SICK IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
- HARVARD PULLS PARKLAND GRAD’S ADMISSION OVER RACIST COMMENTS
- BOY FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER WITH MACHETE