Leaders will soon vote on e-cigarette ban in SF

Bay Area

This week San Francisco could become the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes.

City leaders are expected to make a final decision on Tuesday. 

Leaders say this is a major effort to crack down on youth vaping. 

But opponents of the proposition say it wouldn’t effectively address the problem. 

