Leaking propane tank prompts evacuations in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A hazmat situation in San Jose prompted evacuations on Tuesday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire officials say they responded just before 7 a.m. to the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue.

Fire crews found a 500-gallon propane tank with a severe leak.

Rogers Avenue and the surrounding areas within a half-mile were evacuated.

At this time, Rogers is closed from Junction to Queens Lane.

The leak has been stopped but crews will continue to monitor the situation for at least another hour.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.