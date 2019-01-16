Lefty O'Doul's is offering furloughed federal workers free food until shutdown ends Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) [ + - ] Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - We are now in week four of the partial government shutdown with no end in sight.

Lefty O'Douls is offering free All You can Eat (AYCE) lunch and dinner buffets to furloughed federal workers and their families from now through the end of the government shutdown.

All you have to do is show your federal ID.

"Thousands of these fine public servants are our neighbors and friends working the US Park Police, TSA, and other vital government jobs," said Nick Bovis, who owns Lefty O'Douls at Fisherman's Wharf. "Lefty's cannot stop the madness, but we sure can feed our friends and neighbors for the duration."

The buffet opens at noon today at Lefty's located at 145 Jefferson Street, Suite 400 in San Francisco.

