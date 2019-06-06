Legal action looming over trains disturbing peace in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) -- Legal action is looming amid complaints about blight and Union Pacific railroad train horns disturbing the peace in San Jose Residents near 6th and Empire and their representatives at city say the railroad is not being a good neighbor.

District Two City Councilman Sergio Jimenez stood before a South San Jose track side soundwall covered in graffiti and called the Union Pacific railroad to clean up it's act.

"Furniture, construction debris and piles of garbage [on the] tracks, all the way to Morgan Hill," he said. "We really want Union Pacific to be a good partner, come to the table and work with the city to try and address some of these issues."

Jimenez, along with three other council members and the mayor have asked the city attorney to explore legal action against the railroad to force it to clean up graffiti, trash and homeless camps along their tracks.

It's a disgrace say railroad neighbors like Greg Peck.

Peck would like to see the railroad company try to collaborate with the city.

North San Jose residents are also losing sleep over the train horns they say disturb the peace since the railroad recently began running trains at night.

The Union Pacific would not comment on the pending legal action but says it is looking forward to working with the city on mitigating homeless camps and illegal dumping.

Councilman Jimenez is skeptical. "We've been hearing promises for years on end that something was going to happen, but still nothing has happened," he said.

Representatives from the railroad will be in San Jose Wednesday night to meet with residents and discuss their concerns.

