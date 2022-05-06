OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Pro Tem Sheng Thao introduced emergency legislation that would make Oakland a sanctuary city for abortion, she announced Friday. The legislation is in response to a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico Monday that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The legislation, which will be voted on by the Oakland City Council on May 17, would do the following, according to a press release from Thao:

“Declare Oakland a right-to-choose sanctuary city, recognizing that abortion should be available to all who seek care

Call on the State of California and Alameda County to ensure adequate funding for reproductive healthcare including abortion

Reaffirm support of codifying the right to an abortion into federal law via House Bill 3755, The Women’s Protection Act of 2021 (Lee & Chu)”

KRON ON is streaming live now

“Now is the time for progressive, forward-thinking cities like Oakland and states like California to stand up and fight, to stand strong in defense of women’s freedom, women’s choice, and women’s bodies,” Thao said. “Even if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the demand for abortion access will not change, making cities like Oakland a destination for individuals seeking care that has been made illegal in their home states.”

Thao also published a a petition for people that support her legislation.