Legislation offers incentives to help people stay sober

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new state law proposal aimed at addressing meth-addiction is now sitting on the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom, waiting to be signed into law.

That is the hope of the San Francisco state legislator who penned the Senate Bill.

“We know as of 2019 the majority of overdose deaths were meth-related,” State Senator Scott Wiener said.

Referring to his beloved city of San Francisco, California State Senator Scott Wiener is addressing the drug addiction problem by authoring Senate Bill 110.

It would provide statewide legalization of an addiction mitigation support system used for years in San Francisco called contingency management.

“Contingency management provides financial incentives for people to get sober and stay sober. We know that meth does not have a pharmaceutical treatment to help people get into recovery for example like opioids have medications you can take. That doesn’t exist right now for meth. Contingency management is a proven tool,” Wiener said.

Senator Wiener also secured over $4-million that will be used to open an additional meth-sobering center so that people using meth in the city will have another place to go for help with their addiction.

“So that people who are using meth have a place to go to come down, to be in a safe space,” Wiener said.

“We have to think about a diverse number of solutions and it’s not one size fits all,” Mayor London Breed said.

Over the years, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has openly shared her experience with family members struggling with addiction.

“The last thing that you want to see is someone who you love who is strung out on drugs, out on the streets, or worse. Someone who you love dies from a drug overdose,” Breed said.

Doing something about it, like Governor Newsom signing SB-110 into law is what these San Francisco politicians, public health advocates are counting on.

“This is really something we need to move forward here in California and San Francisco,” Wiener said.