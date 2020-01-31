Legislation would give Oakland renters first chance to buy home when owner decides to sell

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland city council member is working to introduce new legislation to help in the city’s housing crisis.

It would give tenants the first opportunity to purchase their home if it’s put up for sale.

It’s called the “Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act” and it was inspired by the women behind moms 4 housing.

It’s a piece of legislation that has the ability to change the lives of some of the people who are homeless in Oakland.

Two months ago, a group of homeless mothers took over an unoccupied West Oakland home.

They were ordered to leave and deputies raided the house but over the past few days, significant changes have been made.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf made a deal with the property owner, a real estate company called wedgewood.

The City of Oakland will purchase the home and once the deal is finalized, the moms can move back in.

On Thursday, Oakland City Council Member Nikki Fortunato has introduced new legislation, the Moms 4 Housing Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act.

The legislation would create protection for Oakland residents, giving them the first opportunity to buy their homes should the owners put the properties up for sale.

“In a city that, we are now 60 percent renters, a bill like this that allows tenants an opportunity to purchase their homes and become homeowners — that’s going to mean a lot in terms of stemming displacement and preventing more homeless,” Fortunato said.

The councilwoman says the displacement of tenants is a major concern in Oakland and the Moms 4 Housing brought it to the attention of not just the Bay Area — but the nation.

“What the moms have done is really put the issue of housing at the forefront and they’ve really expedited pushing policy makers to find solutions to our housing crisis,” the council woman said.

This legislation was introduced Thursday morning.

It still needs to go in front of the city council before it could become a law.

