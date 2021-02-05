LeRonne Armstrong named Oakland police chief

OAKLAND (KRON) – Mayor Libby Schaaf has named long-time veteran LeRonne Armstrong as the new top cop in Oakland.

Armstrong got his start in the Alameda County Probation Department before joining the force in 1999 where he has been for 22 years.

A native of Oakland, and a graduate of McClymonds High School and Sacramento State University, Armstrong has served as the Deputy Chief of Police and holds many leadership degrees and certifications.

He is of Oakland and for Oakland. Born + raised, tried + true, and ready to lead as we reimagine public safety and build safety + security in all neighborhoods. It is my honor to announce LeRonne Armstrong as Oakland’s Chief of Police. pic.twitter.com/cobzmoLzX0 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 5, 2021

He replaces Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired by Mayor Schaaf last February.