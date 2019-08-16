Less widespread hot weather to bring some relief to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Relief is in sight for most parts of the Bay Area Friday.

Thursday brought on record heat to many -parts of the Bay Area, with 7 total daily high-temperature records tied or broken!

Graphic: NWS Bay Area

After a scorching hot last couple of days, temperatures today will begin a trend of noticeably cooler weather in the days to come.

Don’t expect too much relief, though – it’s just a subtle cool down today before much more comfortable temperatures into the rest of the weekend.

Friday afternoon will still be warm enough to want to seek out places with air conditioning, so catch a movie, find a cooling center, or take a swim at the beach to cool down.

This weekend, highs will peak in the 80’s under partly cloudy skies.

